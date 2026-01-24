Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Submits Final Report To Government, Seeks Third-Party Probe | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted its final report to the Madhya Pradesh government in the ongoing controversy over alleged illegal cow slaughter at the Jinsi Modern abattoir. Along with the report, the BMC has formally sought a third-party investigation.

The slaughterhouse was operated by Livestock Company owned by key accused Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda, who is currently in custody.

According to the report, the dispute dates back to 2014, when a petition was filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking relocation of the Jinsi slaughterhouse. On 30 September 2015, the NGT ordered that the facility be shifted by June 30, 2016.

When the deadline was missed, the NGT on August 31, 2016 allowed operations only till March 31, 2018 and imposed Rs 1 crore penalty, directing improvements at the existing facility.

After further delays, the penalty was increased to Rs 2 crore with an additional Rs 10,000 per day fine. On July 18, 2019 the NGT enhanced the penalty to Rs 5 crore and fixed December 31, 2019 as the deadline for identifying land and completing construction.

On October 22, 2019 the NGT ordered immediate closure of the slaughterhouse, which was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 9, 2019, while directing the state and BMC to take concrete steps to establish a new facility.

Land, tenders and approvals

The report details that land proposals at Adampur Chhawani and village Jhiriniya failed due to public protests and objections from the Airport Authority of India. Subsequently, BMC proposed constructing a modern facility on 2.67 acres adjoining the existing site.

Tenders were floated on December 22, 2021 under the PPP model. After technical and financial evaluation, M/s Livestock Company emerged as the highest bidder with an annual concession fee of Rs 4.01 lakh. The proposal was approved in March 2022, agreements were signed, and bank guarantees submitted. Consent to establish was granted in August 2022, valid till July 31, 2027 and Consent to Operate was issued on August 13, 2025.

MiC decisions and former officials

The report records that multiple decisions on tender approvals, time extensions, execution of agreements and operational handover were taken in Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meetings between 2021 and 2025. Several former BMC commissioners, mayors, MIC members, and senior officials were part of these decisions at different stages.

BMC’s stand

In its concluding statement, BMC asserted that all actions from 2014 to 2025 were taken in compliance with NGT and Supreme Court directions, environmental laws, and municipal rules. The corporation stated that no procedural irregularity is evident on record but has sought a third-party investigation to establish facts beyond doubt and ensure transparency amid the ongoing allegations.