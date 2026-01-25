 Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team And Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials Check Meat At Slaughterhouse Cold Storage At –14°C
Following an instruction from the SIT, BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain deputed three municipal officials for the inspection a health officer, a veterinary doctor and an executive engineer. The SIT, along with officials from the BMC, district administration and police, inspected the slaughtering machines, packaging unit, cattle enclosure, storeroom and cold storage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Special Investigation Team And Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials Check Meat At Slaughterhouse Cold Storage At –14°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jinsi’s modern slaughterhouse was opened on Saturday morning for the first time since it was sealed, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) along with Bhopal Municipal Corporation,

District administration and both the accused entered inside it’s cold storage in -14 °C and officials conducted an on-site inspection lasting nearly an hour.

The inspection began at around 7.20 am in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), after which the premises were resealed and a panchnama (official record) was prepared.

article-image

The slaughterhouse owner Aslam Qureshi and his driver Shoaib, both currently in police remand till January 25, were present during the inspection.

The SIT continues to interrogate Aslam Qureshi and Shoaib at separate police stations as the investigation progresses.

Material from several boxes examined

Officials told Free Press nearly four tonnes of raw meat stored in the cold storage, maintained at -14 degrees Celsius, was checked. Material from several boxes was examined, but no suspicious substance was found. Although the SIT was prepared to collect samples, none were seized during the inspection.

