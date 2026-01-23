Indore News: DAVV To Confer Medals For Best All-Round Student & Best NCC Cadet-Convocation On February 16

Indore News: Governor Urged To Protect DAVV’s Land From ‘Encroachers’ | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will introduce two new medals at its upcoming convocation this year to honour outstanding students. For the first time, awards will be presented for Best All-Round Student and Best NCC Cadet.

The university has invited nominations from both government and private colleges, and most institutions have already submitted applications of eligible students. A university-level committee will now scrutinise the applications. The final list of medal recipients will be released by January 30.

A key highlight is the President Deendayal Sharma Gold Medal, which will be awarded to a student who has demonstrated excellence not only in academics but also in sports, cultural activities, and NSS programmes. In addition, a medal has been instituted in memory of late Rajendra Kumar Yadav to recognise the best NCC cadet, marking the first time when NCC students will be honoured with a dedicated medal at the university level.

The convocation ceremony is scheduled for February 16, during which meritorious undergraduate and postgraduate students from the 2023 24 and 2024 25 academic sessions will be awarded medals. Doctoral degrees will also be conferred on scholars who completed their PhD during this period.

According to the university, 96 students from each academic session will receive gold medals, while 11 students per session will be awarded silver medals. These awards will cover a wide range of courses, including BCom, MA, MCom, MSc, BHSc, MHSc, LLB, MBA, LLM, and others.

University Registrar Prajjwal Khare said that the registration process for PhD scholars is currently underway, and the list of meritorious students will be uploaded on the university portal in the coming days. Colleges have been instructed to upload student details within three days. A preparatory meeting regarding the convocation ceremony will be held on January 27.

Eligibility criteria for new medals

For the President Deendayal Sharma Gold Medal, candidates must have secured more than 60 per cent marks in undergraduate or postgraduate courses. Evaluation will be based on 60 per cent academic performance, 20 per cent sports and cultural activities, and 20 per cent social service, including participation in NSS awareness programmes. Achievements at inter-collegiate, university and outdoor sports levels will also be considered.

The Late Rajendra Kumar Yadav Memorial Medal for NCC cadets requires candidates to have secured more than 45 per cent marks at the undergraduate level, along with NCC certification at college or university level. Participation in NCC community service, emergency duties, and national-level adventure courses will be taken into account.

Both newly introduced medals will be awarded to students of the 2024 - 25 academic session.