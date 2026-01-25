Madhya Pradesh January 25 2026, Weather Update: Intense Winter Chill Makes A Comeback In State As Temperature Plunges; Dense Fog Alert In Several Districts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief respite, intense cold returns to the state, with day and night temperatures both plunging on Sunday. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued in several districts.

According to the weather department, on Sunday, several areas, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur, are expected to remain cloudy with light drizzle in some parts.

Yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Rewa, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts. Besides, moderate fog is likely at isolated places in the Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar, Guna districts in next 24 hours

Kalyanour in Shahdol remained the coldest in the state at 5.3°C. Shivpuri recorded 8°C, followed by Chitrakoot at 8.4°C, and Katni's Karaundi recorded 8.6°C. Meanwhile, the temperature was recorded at 8.6°C in Rewa, 9.4°C in Khajuraho, and 9.7°C in Mandla.

According to the meteorological department, due to a new weather system, the state is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures and chilly winds driven by a strong Western Disturbance in the Himalayas. The region faces dense fog, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by 3-5°C further, creating cold wave conditions and sharp reductions in visibility during early morning hours.

A low-pressure area is active over North Pakistan, and the associated trough line is causing changes in the weather. The weather in the state is fluctuating due to the effect of this system.

Temperature plunges in major urban hubs

Bhopal recorded a drop of 4.3°C in day temperature at 23.1°C, while it recorded a sharp drop of 4.9°C in night temperature at 12.5°C.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 22°C after a drop of 4.6°C, while it recorded a night temperature of 12.2°C after a drop of 4.0°C.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15°C in Ujjain, 13.5°C in Gwalior, and 14.8°C in Jabalpur.