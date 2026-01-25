Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Becomes Mp’s First E-Corporation, Launches E-Filing & Signature Trial

BMC building | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become the first municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh to adopt a fully digital e-filing system, marking a major step toward paperless governance.

Officials of BMC’s IT department said that with this move from 27 January, no new official files will be processed manually, as all Heads of Departments (HODs) will now handle files online. The trial run of the system has begun with the General Administration Department (GAD).

Although the state government had mandated the implementation of the e-office system from January 1, 2025, it took nearly a year for the infrastructure and processes to be put in place.

From January 2025, all ministries began processing files electronically, followed by departmental headquarters and district-level offices in subsequent phases. In line with this directive, BMC has now rolled out the system at the municipal level.

1st Phase Document digitization

In the first phase, the GAD has started scanning its files and uploading them to the digital platform. Once digitised, these files can be accessed anytime by senior officials, including the deputy commissioner, additional commissioner, and municipal commissioner, ensuring faster decision-making and improved transparency.

Paperless operations

The shift to digital governance aligns with BMC’s upcoming move to its new headquarters building on Link Road Number Two. Preparations to integrate the e-filing system into daily operations are already underway, and the building’s inauguration is expected soon.

BOX: NIC to manage data, training ongoing

All the e-filing data will be managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The NIC team is providing daily training to municipal officials, and digital consoles for several officers have already been set up.

Duplication challenge

BMC Officials have flagged issues related to identical names among staff. The corporation has written to NIC seeking unique identification solutions to avoid duplication and ensure smooth operations.

Official Statement

As part of the rollout, official email IDs are being generated within the system.

Varun Awasthi Addl Commissioner, BMC