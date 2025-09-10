Bhopal: Crime Branch Cracks Down On Machhli Gang’s Illicit Empire | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch has launched a detailed investigation into the illegally amassed wealth of drug and firearms syndicate kingpin Yaseen, alias Machhli, his uncle Shahwar Machhli and their close associates. Authorities suspect they built vast assets through narcotics trafficking, arms deals and land grabbing.

Police sources said that properties and assets acquired unlawfully will be attached following legal procedures.

The Machhli family has long been under police watch for criminal activities, including illegal occupation of government land to build villas, farmhouses and factories.

Over Rs 100 crore worth of properties, including those owned by Yaseen’s uncle Shariq Machhli in Anantpura Kokta, have already been demolished.

Yaseen and Shahwar were arrested on July 22 for running a high-profile drugs-and-firearms network. Investigators recovered obscene videos from Yaseen’s phone and found that young women were introduced to MD drugs and exploited or blackmailed by the gang. Several victims have filed cases against the kingpin and his uncle.

The gang’s reach extended beyond drugs, with firearms seized from Yaseen and his aides. The origin of these weapons is still under investigation. While the drug network links to Delhi and Rajasthan, arms supply channels appear separate and are being probed.

So far, 15 suspects have been arrested, including Sohail Khan, Sameer Uddin, Ashu alias Shahrukh, Saifuddin, Jagjeet Singh alias Jagga, Anshul Singh alias Bhuri, Ankit Kahar, Aman Dahiya, Shubham Sharma, Shakeer alias Chhotu, Taufiq Nizami and two foreign nationals — Benchamat Moon from Thailand and a Nigerian from Delhi.