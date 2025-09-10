 Complaint Filed Against Drug Mafia Machhli Family For Selling Land Without Govt Permission In MP's Gwalior
The complainants claim that old records show these lands as government property, but they are now being treated as private land for illegal sales.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been filed at the Huzur SDM office accusing the drug mafia Machhli family of illegally selling land plots without proper permission in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The complaint lists around 14 land records (khasra numbers) and has led to an immediate investigation by the SDM and Tehsildar.

Despite the government recently reclaiming 52 acres of land worth ₹100 crore from the family near Hathai Kheda Dam in Anantpura, the Machhli family’s illegal possession and land grabbing continue.

A complaint has been filed at the Huzur SDM office, accusing the Machhli family of selling plots without proper permission. Around 14 land records (khasra numbers) are listed in the complaint, causing an immediate investigation by the SDM and Tehsildar.

The complaint claims that the family developed an illegal colony called Anand Lake City in Anantpura and sold plots without any approval from urban or rural authorities. The key khasra numbers involved are 36 to 49, 58, and 98 to 106.

The complainants have demanded an investigation into the status of these lands from 1959 to the present, and also requested that no new property registrations be allowed until the matter is resolved.

Similar illegal activities have also been reported in the Kanhasaiya area, where plots under the name Ekta Green City are being sold on government land without permission. Khasra numbers 728, 864, 569, 582, 535, 530, and 190 are part of this case.

The complainants claim that old records show these lands as government property, but they are now being treated as private land for illegal sales.

According to Vinod Sonakia (SDM, Huzur), an investigation is underway, led by the Tehsildar with the help of RI and Patwaris. Old land records are being thoroughly checked. If the colonies are found to be illegal or on government land, strong action will be taken.

