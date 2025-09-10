Husband, Wife Separately Apply For Funds Under PM Awas Yojana In MP's Chhatarpur; 4 Couples Caught, Cars Seized

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four couples have been caught for applying for fraudulently applying for funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during a surprise inspection in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday. The husband and wife applied separately for the money to receive double the amount.

Besides the four couples, two individuals were also nabbed for misusing govt scheme funds. They applied for the money and did not start the construction of their house.

The team led by Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Madhuri Sharma seized luxury car, taxi and iron rods from the residences of the accused.

During the investigation, it was found that in some cases, husbands and wives filled separate forms for the same house and claimed the housing scheme money, but did not start construction. The municipal authorities have prepared a list of six families involved in such cases and decided to take strict action.

Action Taken:

Kamla (husband Khajju Kori): Iron rods seized as construction was not started.

Rekha Saxena (husband Dilip Saxena): Luxury car seized from her house.

Abbas Khan: Taxi vehicle seized from his home.

The municipal authorities have issued notices to these beneficiaries to return the scheme money within two days. If they fail to do so, stricter seizure action will be taken.

Beneficiaries on the List:

Laxmi Pipariya (husband Vijay Pipariya)

Hari Prajapati (husband Parmalal Prajapati)

Rekha Saxena (husband Dilip Saxena)

Kamla (husband Khajju Kori)

Zubeda

Abbas Khan

CMO Madhuri Sharma said, “There will be no leniency for those who misuse government schemes. People who took the money but did not build their houses must return the funds, or the municipal administration will take strict action.”