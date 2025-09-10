Army Major Found Unconscious In Parked Car, Rushed To Hospital In MP's Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior Army officer was found unconscious inside his car in Jabalpur on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle was parked near the Cantonment police station when local people passing by noticed that the officer appeared unresponsive and needed urgent help.

They immediately informed the authorities, who reached the spot to provide assistance.

The incident happened in Jabalpur’s Sadar Bazar area, where local residents quickly informed the authorities.

The officer was later identified as Major V. Vijay Kumar. According to police officials, Major Kumar was found unconscious, slumped in the driver’s seat of his car.

Current health under observation

He was immediately rescued by the authorities and rushed to a nearby military hospital to receive urgent medical attention.

His current health condition remains under close observation, and doctors have not yet issued an official medical statement regarding his condition.

No signs of foul play

The circumstances that led to the officer being found in such a condition are not yet clear. Police said there were no visible signs of foul play at the scene.

However, both the Cantonment police and Army authorities have started a thorough investigation to find out exactly what happened and how the officer ended up unconscious in his car.