65-Year-Old Woman Fights Wild Jackal For 30 Minutes, Strangles It To Death Using Saree In MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old woman fought a wild jackal for nearly 30 minutes and strangled it to death to save her life in Shivpuri on Wednesday.

In a brave act of self-defense, she used her saree to make a noose and strangled the jackal until it died.

During the attack, the jackal bit her multiple times, and she lost consciousness, but regained consciousness about six hours later in the hospital.

The woman, Surjiya Bai Jatav, is a resident of Barkhadi village in Badarwas police station area. She told the police that she went to cut grass for their cattle when suddenly a jackal attacked her from the direction of a small bridge.

The attack was so sudden that she fell to the ground and the jackal began biting her legs first. Despite her loud cries for help, no one was nearby.

Surjiya said the jackal became more aggressive and started biting her hands. As the situation became life-threatening, she gathered her courage and tightly held the jackal’s jaws with both hands. After some time, she managed to sit on the jackal and started pulling its jaws apart. The jackal started to weaken as it began bleeding, reducing its attacks.

After about 20 minutes of struggle, Surjiya decided to use her saree to make a noose. She quickly removed the saree and tied it around the jackal’s neck before strangling it.

Her grandson, Devendra Jatav, said that as soon as the family got the information, they rushed to the spot. Surjiya was lying unconscious, her body covered in blood. The jackal was found dead with the saree noose around its neck.

Surjiya was immediately taken to Badarwas Health Center in an ambulance and later referred to the district hospital in serious condition. She regained consciousness around midnight, bringing relief to her family.

Doctors said she suffered multiple serious injuries, and her treatment is ongoing.