VIDEO: Two Bikers Caught Snatching Gold Mangalsutra From Woman In Broad Daylight In MP’s Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chain snatchers refuse to take a pause in capital Bhopal. Yet another case was reported on Wednesday in which two bikers snatched a mangalsutra from a woman’s neck.

The incident is said to surface from Arjun Nagar under Ayodhya Nagar police station jurisdiction.

The entire crime scene was also recorded in a video which is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, it is visible that a woman is walking with a girl on the street, when two miscreants arrive on a bike from the opposite side.

In no time, they snatched the woman’s mangalsutra from her neck and fled the spot.

As the woman shouted after being looted, people gathered near her; however, by the time they could catch the miscreants, they had already escaped.

Police have registered a case into the matter and started an investigation to identify and catch the accused.

Recent such cases

Earlier in the month of April, two men on a bike snatched the gold chain of an army man's wife in Jabalpur. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Later, an investigation was launched.

#WATCH | MP: Two Men Flee After Snatching Elderly Woman's Chain While She Was On Her Way To Her Daughter’s House In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/x3wctjQvCF — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 5, 2025

In another case, two men snatched a woman's gold chain while she was on her way to her daughter’s house in Jabalpur in February.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.