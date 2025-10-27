MP News: Man Hurls Multiple Slaps At BJP Leader On Busy Road In Vidisha & Flees; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Other Leaders Demand Strict Action--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly hurled multiple slaps at BJP leader and lawyer Vimalprakash Taran on a busy road in Vidisha on Saturday. The victim was sitting on his scooter, when the accused waylaid him, hurled slaps one after the other and fled, leaving Taran perplexed.

The Vidisha Bar Association called for a bandh (shutdown) on Monday as part of its protest.

A video of the entire incident was recorded by a bystander, which is now circulating widely on social media. The video shows Taran on his scooter when the accused walks up and slaps him several times, leaving him stunned.

Following the attack, strong reactions from across the political spectrum were surfaced.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident, met Taran on Sunday, and assured him of full security.

After meeting the victim, he said the accused must face harsh punishment. He instructed the police to investigate all possible links behind the attack and ensure justice.

Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh: On the assault of BJP leader and advocate Vimal Prakash Taran, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "I strongly condemn such incidents. There is no place for violence, and whoever has done this should be severely punished..." pic.twitter.com/TzYGWfJjlq — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2025

Taran’s wife met Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking protection for her husband and family, saying they feared for their safety.

According to information, the assault took place near City Center on Station Road, was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident happened on Saturday afternoon when a man approached Taran, grabbed his collar, and repeatedly slapped him. The victim tried to resist but couldn’t stop the attack.

Later that night, Taran filed an FIR against the attacker. The accused, identified as Sanjeev Namdev alias Gandhi, was arrested on Sunday morning and publicly paraded through Vidisha after his arrest.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo also criticised the assault. Opposition parties called the attack an example of “jungle raj”, saying that if ruling party leaders were being attacked, it showed how unsafe common citizens were.

विदिशा के वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता व वयोवृद्ध अधिवक्ता श्री विमल प्रकाश तारण पर हुए कायराना हमले की मैं भर्त्सना करता हूँ ।



समाज में इस तरह की हिंसा का कोई स्थान नहीं होना चाहिए,नागरिकों एवं कार्यकर्तागण से अनुरोध है कि प्रशासन पर विश्वास रखें किसी भी प्रकार के बहकावे में ना आयें… — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) October 25, 2025

According to the victim...

Taran alleged that the assault was part of a political conspiracy. He accused MLA and former Central Cooperative Bank chairman Shyam Sundar Sharma of plotting the attack.

Says he was threatened

He claimed he had a recent argument with Sharma, after which he was threatened. He also said that during the attack, the accused claimed he was “acting on the MLA’s orders.”

Taran has demanded a detailed police investigation into the matter and strict punishment for everyone involved.

Taran also warned that he might take an extreme step if strong action wasn’t taken.

Lawyers refused to attend court, demanding justice for their colleague.