 Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On

Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On

Police station in-charge Rasbihari said that preliminary investigation and CCTV footage suggest the students were seen leaving the campus. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the boys had allegedly been caught smoking cigarettes by a teacher earlier. Fearing strict disciplinary action, the students may have fled the school premises.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two boy students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here are reported missing from the night of December 12.

The police have registered a missing complaint, said Ratibad police on Monday. Family members have questioned how students could leave the highly secured JNV residential campus without being noticed, despite strict supervision.

Read Also
MP News: 'Groom Disabled...' Bride Refuses To Sit For Pheras, Demands ₹10 Lakh & Calls Off Wedding...
article-image

According to police, both students are residents of Berasia and are 16 years old. The incident came to light after the school management informed Ratibad police about their absence. A police team was immediately formed to trace the missing students.

Police station incharge Rasbihari said that preliminary investigation and CCTV footage suggest the students were seen leaving the campus. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the boys had allegedly been caught smoking cigarettes by a teacher earlier. Fearing strict disciplinary action, the students may have fled the school premises.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Man Posing As BARC Scientist
Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Man Posing As BARC Scientist
Mumbai: Stray Dog Sandy Uprooted From Colaba Police Colony Finds Safe Home In Alibaug Amid Controversy
Mumbai: Stray Dog Sandy Uprooted From Colaba Police Colony Finds Safe Home In Alibaug Amid Controversy
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State Universities
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State Universities
Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity
Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity

Police have intensified search operations, teams are in contact with the students families and are checking possible locations, including their home districts and other likely hideouts. TI Rasbihari told Free Press that all possible leads were being investigated. Further details are awaited as the search operation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On

Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On

MP Special Assembly Session: Govt To Place Vision Document, Congress To Highlight Failures

MP Special Assembly Session: Govt To Place Vision Document, Congress To Highlight Failures

MP News: To Check Impersonation, Employee Selection Board Plans To Use Face Recognition Technology

MP News: To Check Impersonation, Employee Selection Board Plans To Use Face Recognition Technology

Prolonged Toilet Sitting, Smartphone Scrolling And Smoking Combine To Raise Haemorrhoids

Prolonged Toilet Sitting, Smartphone Scrolling And Smoking Combine To Raise Haemorrhoids

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted