Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two boy students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here are reported missing from the night of December 12.

The police have registered a missing complaint, said Ratibad police on Monday. Family members have questioned how students could leave the highly secured JNV residential campus without being noticed, despite strict supervision.

According to police, both students are residents of Berasia and are 16 years old. The incident came to light after the school management informed Ratibad police about their absence. A police team was immediately formed to trace the missing students.

Police station incharge Rasbihari said that preliminary investigation and CCTV footage suggest the students were seen leaving the campus. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the boys had allegedly been caught smoking cigarettes by a teacher earlier. Fearing strict disciplinary action, the students may have fled the school premises.

Police have intensified search operations, teams are in contact with the students families and are checking possible locations, including their home districts and other likely hideouts. TI Rasbihari told Free Press that all possible leads were being investigated. Further details are awaited as the search operation continues.