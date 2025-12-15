MP News: 'Groom Disabled...' Bride Refuses To Sit For Pheras, Demands ₹10 Lakh & Calls Off Wedding In Gwalior

MP News: Bride's Family Demands ₹10 Lakh, Terms Groom 'Disabled' & Calls Off Wedding In Gwalior; Booked | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior was abruptly called off after the bride’s father alleged that the groom is disabled, right before the pheras-- final ritual.

The groom’s wedding procession returned without the bride.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the Janakganj police station area, at Beldarpura. The groom, Prashant Kushwaha, had arrived with his wedding procession at the bride’s house on December 11.

The engagement had been fixed around one and a half years ago, and all preparations were completed. The Varmala ceremony was also performed on the stage.

However, when it was time for the pheras, the bride refused to come up to the mandap.

When the groom’s family asked about the delay, the bride’s father allegedly refused. He claimed that the groom was physically disabled in his legs.

Bride’s family demanded ₹10 lakh

The groom’s father denied this allegation and said his son is not disabled. Despite this, the bride’s family allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh to go ahead with the marriage.

The groom’s family stated that they had already given jewellery, clothes and other customary gifts according to their capacity.

The groom’s family further alleged that some of their relatives and even the wedding photographer were detained by the bride’s side, and they were pressured to delete photos and videos of the ceremony.

Girl’s family refused to marriage even after taking money

Under pressure, the groom’s family reportedly arranged ₹9 lakh and handed it over, for which a written record was also prepared.

Even after receiving the money, the bride’s family allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage. The groom and his procession then returned home without the bride.

Feeling insulted and cheated, the groom’s father later filed a complaint at the Janakganj police station against the bride and her father. The police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

