Bhopal News: Chief Medical and Health Officer Issues Notices To Two Over Arnav Hospital Fake Inspection Report | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has initiated preliminary action in connection with a fabricated and fake inspection report of NRI Nursing College and Arnav Hospital in Bhopal.

Taking note of the matter, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal, issued show-cause notices to the officials responsible for negligence and irregularities during the inspection.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma issued notices to district immunisation officer Dr Ritesh Rawat and Dr. Abhishek Sen, posted at UPHC Sai Baba Nagar, directing them to clarify the reasons behind serious errors and factual inaccuracies in the inspection report.

The notice includes allegations of failure to physically verify the actual condition of the hospital during the inspection and of presenting misleading information.

On the matter on Thursday, NSUI workers had gheraoed the CMHO office demanding strict action against the guilty officers.

NSUI alleged that the inspection report of Arnav Hospital was deliberately fabricated, thereby misleading the government and the administration.

NSUI state vice president Ravi Parmar demanded the immediate suspension of the guilty officers and also called for the registration of an FIR and criminal proceedings in the entire matter.