 MP News: 6 Lakh Trees On Land Allotted To Adani Group To Be Felled In Singrauli, Says Congress
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
MP News: 6 Lakh Trees On Land Allotted To Adani To Be Felled In Singrauli, Says Congress | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has allotted 2,672 hectares of land to the Adani Group for a coal block project in Singrauli, for which around six lakh trees will be felled, the Congress alleged on Monday.

Terming the project an “institutional fraud”, Congress leaders addressing the media in Delhi said the party would take up the issue from the streets to Parliament and also move the courts.

Party state in-charge Harish Chaudhary said there was an open violation of the Constitution, environmental laws and tribal rights in Singrauli. “The Congress will fight this battle on the streets, in Parliament, and in the courts,” he said.

Alleging that Madhya Pradesh had been handed over to mining mafias, PCC president Jitu Patwari said the move was an attack on the rights of 1.5 crore tribals in the state.

One tree in the name of Mother and lakhs of trees in the name of Adani,” this exposes Modi government's double standards, said leader of opposition Umang Singhar.

