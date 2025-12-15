 Ex-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa; Will Be Cremated In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEx-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa; Will Be Cremated In Ayodhya

Ex-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa; Will Be Cremated In Ayodhya

He was 67 years old. Vedanti was attending a Ram Katha in Rewa when his health deteriorated. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa for two days. His condition worsened on Monday morning. Preparations were underway to airlift him to Bhopal AIIMS. The air ambulance arrived but was unable to land due to fog.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Former MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a former Member of Parliament and an active member of the Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya, passed away at 67 years on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Vedanti was attending a Ram Katha in Rewa when his health deteriorated.

Read Also
MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...
article-image

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa for two days. His condition worsened on Monday morning. Preparations were underway to airlift him to Bhopal AIIMS. The air ambulance arrived but was unable to land due to fog.

Funeral in Ayodhya

FPJ Shorts
What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed
What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed
'No One On Stage Said Anything Like That': Priyanka Gandhi Responds To BJP Over Slogans Against PM Modi At Congress Rally - VIDEO
'No One On Stage Said Anything Like That': Priyanka Gandhi Responds To BJP Over Slogans Against PM Modi At Congress Rally - VIDEO
Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Google Gemini Nano Banana Trend 2025: Create Viral 3D Floating Country Islands Using These AI Prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana Trend 2025: Create Viral 3D Floating Country Islands Using These AI Prompts

Mahant Raghvesh Das Vedanti, successor to Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, said, "Maharaj ji's body is being brought to Ayodhya. The funeral procession will depart from Hindu Dham on Tuesday morning and proceed to the Ram Temple. He will be cremated on the banks of the Saryu River at 8 am."

Read Also
MP News: Woman Drowns In Narmada While Taking 'Selfie' At Bhedaghat; Had Come To Celebrate...
article-image

Ram Vilas Das Vedanti was born in Gudhwa village, Rewa, on October 7, 1958. He moved to Ayodhya when he was 12 years old. He spent his entire life there. He was also a two-time BJP MP from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur. His successor, Mahant Raghvesh Das Vedanti, confirmed his death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa;...

Ex-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa;...

MP News: 'Groom Disabled...' Bride Refuses To Sit For Pheras, Demands ₹10 Lakh & Calls Off Wedding...

MP News: 'Groom Disabled...' Bride Refuses To Sit For Pheras, Demands ₹10 Lakh & Calls Off Wedding...

MP News: Driver Of Sand-Laden Tractor Rams Into Jabalpur SDM’s Car In Attempt To Evade Legal...

MP News: Driver Of Sand-Laden Tractor Rams Into Jabalpur SDM’s Car In Attempt To Evade Legal...

MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is...

MP News: VIDEO Shows Rats Running Around Patient's Bed In ICU Of Jabalpur Hospital; 'Health Dept Is...

MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...

MP News: Ambulance Driver Forces Woman To Clean Ailing Hubby's Vomit, Refuses To Take Them To...