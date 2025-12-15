Ex-MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 During Ram Katha In Rewa; Will Be Cremated In Ayodhya

MP News: Former MP & Ram Mandir Movement Leader Ram Vilas Das Vedanti Passes Away At 67 |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a former Member of Parliament and an active member of the Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya, passed away at 67 years on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Vedanti was attending a Ram Katha in Rewa when his health deteriorated.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa for two days. His condition worsened on Monday morning. Preparations were underway to airlift him to Bhopal AIIMS. The air ambulance arrived but was unable to land due to fog.

Funeral in Ayodhya

Mahant Raghvesh Das Vedanti, successor to Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, said, "Maharaj ji's body is being brought to Ayodhya. The funeral procession will depart from Hindu Dham on Tuesday morning and proceed to the Ram Temple. He will be cremated on the banks of the Saryu River at 8 am."

Ram Vilas Das Vedanti was born in Gudhwa village, Rewa, on October 7, 1958. He moved to Ayodhya when he was 12 years old. He spent his entire life there. He was also a two-time BJP MP from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur. His successor, Mahant Raghvesh Das Vedanti, confirmed his death.