 MP News: Driver Of Sand-Laden Tractor Rams Into Jabalpur SDM's Car In Attempt To Evade Legal Action, Caught
After the incident, the SDM immediately informed Mihona police station. Police and revenue department teams reached the spot and stopped the vehicles. Two sand-laden tractor-trolleys were seized and taken to the police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A driver of a sand-laden tractor deliberately rammed into a Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s vehicle to evade legal action in Jabalpur on Monday.

No injury was reported, however SDM's four-wheeler was damaged in the collision. The driver has also been arrested.

Notably, Jabalpur SDM made it clear that no negligence or pressure will be tolerated, and assured that the action against the sand mafia will continue.

According to information, the incident took place when the SDM was on his way from Lahar to Bhind to attend a TL meeting. The SDM noticed several tractor-trolleys carrying sand on the Mihona bypass.

Two of them were heavily overloaded. When he tried to stop the tractors for checking, one of the drivers, in an attempt to avoid action, rammed his tractor into the SDM’s vehicle.

Police have registered a case against the drivers for illegal sand transport, overloading, and damaging a government vehicle, along with other relevant sections.

Speaking on the incident, SDM Vijay Singh Yadav said that vehicles involved in illegal sand transport pose a serious risk to public safety due to high speed and overloading.

