 MP News: Tansen Samaroh's 101st Edition Begins In Gwalior With Traditional Ceremonies, Showcasing Communal Harmony
The five-day festival will continue from December 15th to December 19th. The Tansen Samaroh is a shining example of communal harmony. Here, members of all religions come together to participate in the program with their musical performances. The formal inauguration of the festival took place at the Tansen Samadhi complex in Hazira, where a grand stage has been constructed.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tansen Samaroh's 101st Edition Begins In Gwalior With Traditional Ceremonies, Showcasing Communal Harmony |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The renowned annual music celebration, Tansen Samaroh's 101st edition, commenced in Gwalior with all the traditional rituals on Monday.

The five-day festival will continue from December 15th to December 19th. The Tansen Samaroh is a shining example of communal harmony. Here, members of all religions come together to participate in the program with their musical performances.

The formal inauguration of the festival took place at the Tansen Samadhi complex in Hazira, where a grand stage has been constructed inspired by the architectural theme of the historic Chaturbhuj Temple.

article-image

Leading practitioners of classical music from India and around the world will pay musical tribute to the legendary Tansen.

As the musical celebration commenced, Ustad Majid Khan and his companions performed a melodious Shehnai recital at the Tansen Samadhi site.

This was followed by musical spiritual discourses by Dholibua Maharaj, a Nathpanthi saint. His message was that there is no greater religion than serving others. He said, "Allah and Ishwar, Ram and Rahim, Krishna and Karim, and Khuda and Dev are all one. God resides in every human being."

After the discourse, a ceremonial cloth was offered at Tansen's tomb as part of the Hari Milad Katha, marking the inauguration of the Tansen Samaroh. This was followed by a Qawwali performance.

article-image

MK Namdev, Director of the Culture Department, said, "The Tansen Samaroh is a living example of tradition. Gurus from all religions sit together and perform the traditional inauguration. This sends a positive message to the world through music."

"This year, an effort has been made to give local artists maximum opportunity to showcase their talent. For the next few days, Gwalior will become a grand confluence of music." He added.

