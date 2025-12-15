 MP News: Forest Department Takes Action On Every Tiger Death, Says Minister Of State For Forests Dilip Ahirwar
Minister of state for forests Dilip Ahirwar said here on Monday that the forest department took cognizance of every tiger death and suitable action as well. However, he was unable to give a satisfactory reply regarding alleged security lapses in tiger conservation. Notably, at least 54 tigers have died this year so far and many of them fell victim to poachers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
The minister, who was interacting with media persons during a press conference convened about the 11th International Forest Fair to be organised at Lal Parade Ground from December 17-23, could not give a satisfactory reply about incidents in which thieves cut sandalwood trees from protected areas of the state capital.

He said that CM Mohan Yadav would inaugurate the forest fair in which 200 Ayurvedic doctors and specialists would render free services.

More than 350 stalls displaying various forest produce and medicines would be set up along with, 50 OPD stalls.

Cultural and musical programmes will also be organised for the entertainment of the people. An international workshop will be organized on December 19-20, attended by 17 representatives from India, two from Nepal and one from Bhutan.

