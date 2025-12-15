MP News: Departments Busy Preparing Theme-Based Presentations For Fifth National Chief Secretaries Conference |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around a dozen government departments are busy preparing presentations for the fifth national Chief Secretaries conference, to be organised in Delhi from December 26-28. Each department has been assigned a specific theme and must prepare presentations accordingly.

Departments will submit their presentations to NITI Aayog, which will forward them to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain for final consideration. Jain will attend the conference in Delhi, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, and may get an opportunity to interact with him, particularly during the Tribal Affairs Department presentation.

A NITI Aayog officer told Free Press that the Centre has provided sub-themes for each department. For instance, Women and Child Development will focus on Early Childhood Education, School Education on Schooling-Building Blocks, Technical Education on Skilling-Future Ready Workforce, Higher Education on Knowledge Economy, and Sports Department on Sports and Extracurricular activities.

Special sessions will include Culture Department focusing on One State, One World Class Tourist Destination, and Agriculture on Agri Stack for Smart Supply Chain and Market Linkage. During the thematic meal session, Tribal Affairs will focus on Empowering Tribes. Chief Secretaries from all states will attend the conference.

Challenges & expectations

In presentations, departments will speak about the challenges they face, their expectations from the Centre, and their achievements. The CS Conference is centred on the theme Human Capital for Viksit Bharat , aiming to deepen Centre-State collaboration by highlighting effective practices and strategies for inclusive and sustainable growth across key sectors, including agriculture and food.

GER below national average;

Madhya Pradesh s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education stands at 28.3, below the national average of 29.5, ranking 19th in the country. Puducherry leads with 90.5 GER. The state aims to increase GER by 5 points by 2027, reaching 33.

The action plan includes setting up 10 mega educational clusters and hubs, establishing five multi-varsities across the country, ensuring at least 25% of students enroll in skill-based courses, and increasing number of international students.

Sectoral Focus

Women & Child Development Department - Early childhood education;

School Education- schooling as building blocks

Technical Education - Skilling for a future-ready workforce

Higher Education - Knowledge economy

Sports Department - Sports and extracurricular activities