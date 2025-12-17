 MP News: 'We Made BJP Work On Our Agenda,' Says Jitu Patwari On Congress Role As Opposition--VIDEO
Congress leader Jitu Patwari said the party played a strong opposition role in Madhya Pradesh and forced the BJP government to act on its agenda. He claimed Congress pressure made the government respond on issues like land pooling and low soybean prices. Patwari said this is not a matter of pride, but an ongoing duty to raise public concerns.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari hailed the party's role as a 'strong oppositon' for the ruling BJP. He claimed that the Congress party forced the BJP government to act on several public issues.

Patwari said, “Main samajhta hoon ki sangathan banane mein thoda late hua hoga, lekin vipaksh ki bhoomika nibhane mein hum ek minute bhi late nahi huye.”

He added that the Congress made the BJP government work on its agenda on various issues be it withdrawal of Land Pooling scheme to OBC reservation . “Humne BJP ko hamare agenda par kaam karvaya hai. Humne jo sawal uthaye, un par BJP sarkar aur Chief Minister ko aana pada,” he said asserting that the opposition forced govt to take U-turn and work on our demands of public welfare.

When asked about his statement that this happened around 25 times, Patwari gave examples such as land pooling and the issue of soybean being sold at low prices.

He said, “Jab humne soybean ki sasti bikri ka mudda uthaya, to sarkar ko bhavantar par aana pada.” He added that whenever Congress raises farmers’ issues, the BJP government is pushed to the back foot.

Patwari said this is not something the party feels proud of. “Ismein koi gaurav nahi hai. Ye hamara kaam hai,” he said, while thanking the party organisation for supporting these decisions.

MP News: Congress Protests Over Govt's Proposal To Change MGNREGA To ‘G Ram G’; Says Removing...
He further said that at different times and in different ways, the BJP had to support Congress demands.

“Ye koi santushti ka vishay nahi hai. Ye ek lagataar chalne wali prakriya hai,” Patwari said, adding that the Congress will continue to fight in the interest of the people and keep pressure on the government.

