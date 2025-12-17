MP News: Congress Protests Over Govt's Proposal To Change MGNREGA To ‘G Ram G’; Says Removing Mahatma Gandhi’s Name Is Unacceptable--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs staged a protest against the government’s proposal to change the name and structure of the MGNREGA scheme. They raised slogans against the removal of Mahatama Gandhi's name from the employment scheme during the special session of the Vidhan Sabha, in Bhopal on Wednesday.

According to information, the protest took place inside the Assembly, with Congress members raising slogans and accusing the government of trying to weaken a well-known rural employment programme.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Congress leaders hold protest over the renaming of MGNREGA to VB–G Ram G, outside Madhya Pradesh legislative Assembly

About The Proposal

According to the proposal, the government is planning to replace MGNREGA with a new scheme called “G Ram G.” The full form of the proposed name is Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). Under this new plan, the government claims that the guaranteed employment days will be increased from 100 days to 125 days in a year.

Bhopal | Congress leaders hold protest over the renaming of MGNREGA to VB–G Ram G, outside Madhya Pradesh legislative Assembly.

However, Congress MLAs questioned the need to change the name of the scheme. They said removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the law is unnecessary and politically motivated. The opposition also expressed concern that changing the law could affect the legal right to employment that MGNREGA provides.

About MGNREGA

MGNREGA stands for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The scheme guarantees 100 days of paid work every year to rural households and is considered one of the most important welfare programmes for people living in villages.

Congress leaders said the scheme has helped millions of poor families survive during difficult times.

The Congress demanded that instead of renaming the scheme, the government should focus on proper implementation, timely payment of wages, and ensuring work is available to all who need it.