Gwalior 1-Day Itinerary To Experience A Perfect Blend Of History, Food, & Relaxation

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2025
Gwalior is a city which is a near perfect blend of History, Food, and Relaxation. Here is a one day itinerary to fall in love with this city.
Begin your day with a visit to Gwalior Fort, a historical marvel.
For breakfast, enjoy local delicacies like Bedmi Poori and Aloo ki Sabzi.
After a hearty breakfast, visit the Tombs of Mohammad Ghaus and Tansen. Just a short 10-minute drive from the fort, these tombs offer a serene atmosphere and stunning Mughal-era architecture.
For lunch, relish into a royal Rajasthani or Gujarati thali for a wholesome and delicious experience at Panchvati Gaurav Thali Restaurant.
After lunch, drive 15 minutes to the city's famous Jai Vilas Palace. This opulent palace houses artifacts from the Scindia royal family, including a massive chandelier and vintage furniture.
After a deep dive into History, unwind at Tigara Dam. Enjoy a boating ride while relaxing and enjoying the sunset.
End your day with delighful dinner at Silver Saloon, Usha Kiran Palace. This place offers a mix of Indian and continental cuisine in a royal ambiance.
This was a one day itinerary for a 'Day Well Spent In Gwalior'
Thanks For Reading!