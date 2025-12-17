Madhya Pradesh December 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Bhopal Shivers At Lowest 4.8°C; Cold Wave And Dense Fog Grip State

Madhya Pradesh December 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Bhopal Shivers At 4.8°C; Lowest Temperature Of The Season As Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Grips State |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing biting cold with significant drops in minimum temperature, dense fog, and below-normal conditions.

There is no respite from the severe cold wave condition. On Tuesday-Wednesday night, the far below normal temperature caused severe cold wave like conditions due to icy winds from North India.

Bhopal shivered with 4.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature in the current season. This is considered the third coldest night in the last decade since 2016.

Chilly winds and fog brings cold

Night temperatures dropped sharply in several districts across the state. The minimum temperature in Indore was 5.4 degrees, while in Ujjain and Jabalpur it was 9 degrees, and in Gwalior, 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded.

Dense fog prevailed in Rewa, Gwalior, and Sidhi, where visibility was reduced to 200 to 500 meters.

Visibility drops to 50 metres

Earlier on Tuesday morning, nothing was clearly visible beyond 50 metres in several places, including Rewa, Morena, and Raisen. In Bhopal, visibility in the morning was 500 meters to 1 kilometer.

A yellow alert has been issued for moderate fog and cold waves at isolated places in Bhopal, while moderate fog is likely at isolated places in the Vidisha, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Damoh, Sagar, and Maihar districts. Cold Wave is likely at Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur Districts. Dense fog is likely at isolated places in the Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sidhi, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts. Very dense fog is likely at isolated places in the Rewa and Chhatarpur districts.

Dew creates a snow-like layer in Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, and a layer of frost was visible around the airstrip, golf course, and lakes, which further intensified the feeling of cold.

Advisory issued

The weather department has advised drivers to be cautious due to dense fog in the morning.