MP News: 4 Labourers Killed, 4 Hurt After Pickup Van Falls Into Ditch In Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers died, and four, including the driver and owner of a pickup van, suffered injuries after the vehicle fell from the Jharkata hills into a 100-foot ditch under Garhwa police station at one am on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when eight labourers were returning from Mirzapur in UP after harvesting crops.

Amresh Patel, the owner of the farmland where the labourers had harvested paddy and his driver, were taking the labourers to their homes.

Two labourers and the driver, and the owner of the pickup van sustained injuries. When the vehicle reached the slope of the hillocks, the driver, Ajay Patel, lost control over it.

On getting information, a team led by Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from the vehicle and sent them to the hospital.

The doctors said four were brought in dead, and the injured were undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said after the initial inquiry it came to light that the accident occurred because of heavy fog.

Because of poor visibility, the driver could not see the turn and failed to control the vehicle. Those who were killed were identified as Amarlal Baiga, Shilu Baiga, Lal Kumar Baiga, and Dukhi Baiga.