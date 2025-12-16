 Bhopal News: No Entry For Outsiders At All 8 Metro Stations Till Inauguration Day - Dec 20
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: No Entry For Outsiders At All 8 Metro Stations Till Inauguration Day—Dec 20 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of outsiders has been barred at all eight metro stations of the priority corridor till December 20, the day the Bhopal Metro train is scheduled to be inaugurated. An official of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) said preparations for the inauguration are underway on a war footing.

A short film showcasing the entire journey of the Bhopal Metro project has been prepared and will be screened on the inauguration day. A virtual message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be aired on the occasion.

Heavy machine arrives for underground stations

Bhopal will have two underground metro stations — at Bhopal Railway Station and Nadra Bus Stand, both located in the old city area. A heavy tunnelling machine has arrived from Bengaluru for excavation work at the underground stations, an official of the Bhopal Metro project said.

Advertisements to generate revenue

To ensure the Bhopal Metro operates in a profitable manner, a revenue-generation model involving commercial advertisements on metro trains and stations has been worked out. “Tenders for advertisements on metro pillars have already been issued, and bids have been received. The tender related to advertisements on metro trains is under consideration,” an official said.

Metro fare likely on Indore pattern

A senior official of the Urban Administration Department said metro fares in Bhopal are likely to be similar to those of the Indore Metro. Tickets will be issued manually. At present, the Indore Metro fare ranges from Rs 15 (min) to Rs 23 (max) and a similar fare structure is expected for the Bhopal Metro as well.

