 Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements Underway For New Year Rush
HomeIndoreUjjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements Underway For New Year Rush

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements Underway For New Year Rush

Keeping in view the large number of devotees expected to visit the temple, Mahakaleshwar Temple Administrator and Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik conducted a detailed inspection of the inner and outer areas of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex, along with the Rudra Sagar area, on Wednesday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
MP News: Mahakaleshwar Temple Gears Up For New Year Rush; Offline Bhasma Aarti Booking Available | X

Ujjain/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaleshwar Temple is expected to draw a huge influx of devotees during the New Year weak, just like every year. The temple administration has pulled up its socks to prepare the campus for high rush and ensure smooth experience for the visitors.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Administrator and Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik conducted a detailed inspection of the inner and outer areas of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex, along with the Rudra Sagar area, on Wednesday.

Bhasma Aarti Bookings 

Due to heavy rush of devotees and VIP movement during the New Year period, Bhasma Aarti booking dates from December 25 to December 31 have been blocked for registration. 

During this time, bookings will be handled through offline arrangements only. Meanwhile, online registrations are currently being accepted for the months of February, March, and April.

New arrangements

Ongoing construction: During the inspection, Kaushik reviewed the progress of ongoing construction works in and around the temple premises. 

Smooth darshan arrangements: Instructions to concerned construction agencies and departmental officials to ensure better facilities, safety and smooth darshan arrangements for devotees, were also reviewed.

Entry - Exit: The inspection also included a review of ongoing construction activities and new entry - exit arrangements in the temple area. 

Avantika Gate: Under the new system, Avantika Gate (Gate No. 1) has been shifted from its earlier location and installed near the Shehnai Gate, in front of the Palanquin exit point. 

Devotees will now enter through Avantika Gate and proceed towards darshan via the facility center.

Quick darshan entry gate: In addition, a new quick darshan entry gate has been started at the exit ambulance gate located opposite Bada Ganesh. 

Through this gate, devotees can enter by purchasing a ₹250 quick darshan ticket.

Convenience: Facilities such as lockers, shoe stands and meeting areas have been provided at the new gates. 

The darshan route has also been made shorter and easier. This will allow devotees to have a smooth and quicker darshan experience.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

