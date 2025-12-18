Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing typical winter weather these days. Most parts of the state are experiencing cold mornings and nights, while daytime temperatures remain comfortable.

Dry weather is continuing, and there has been no major rainfall activity in the last few days.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the next few days will remain mostly dry across Madhya Pradesh. No heavy rain is expected. Cold nights will continue, while daytime temperatures may rise slightly. Fog may appear in some cities during early morning hours.

The capital city, Bhopal, is experiencing the mornings quite cold with light fog in some areas. The day remains pleasant as the sun comes out, making the weather suitable for daily activities.

Indore is also feeling winter chill during early hours, but afternoons are mild and sunny. People are advised to wear warm clothes in the morning and evening.

Cold conditions are stronger in the Gwalior and Chambal regions. These areas are reporting lower night temperatures compared to other parts of the state. Cold winds are adding to the chill, especially after sunset.

Ujjain and Ratlam are experiencing similar conditions, with clear skies and cool air during night hours.

Jabalpur and eastern Madhya Pradesh are seeing slightly less cold but mornings are still chilly. Light fog may appear in low-lying areas. In tribal and hilly regions, nights remain colder, and residents are taking extra care.

People are advised to stay warm, especially children and elderly persons. Drivers should be careful during early morning travel due to fog. Overall, winter conditions are likely to continue across the state in the coming days.