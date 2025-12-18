 Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing typical winter conditions with chilly mornings and cool nights across most districts. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur are reporting clear skies and mild daytime temperatures. No rainfall is expected in the coming days. Light fog may appear during early morning hours in some areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing typical winter weather these days. Most parts of the state are experiencing cold mornings and nights, while daytime temperatures remain comfortable.

Dry weather is continuing, and there has been no major rainfall activity in the last few days.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...
article-image

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the next few days will remain mostly dry across Madhya Pradesh. No heavy rain is expected. Cold nights will continue, while daytime temperatures may rise slightly. Fog may appear in some cities during early morning hours.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Qureshi Community Boycotts Beef Sellers In Mira Road To Preserve Social Harmony; Emphasizes Public Awareness
Thane: Qureshi Community Boycotts Beef Sellers In Mira Road To Preserve Social Harmony; Emphasizes Public Awareness
Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways
Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways
Bank Of India Announces Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26 For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Dates And Selection Process
Bank Of India Announces Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26 For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Dates And Selection Process
Parliament Clears Bill Raising FDI In Insurance To 100%, Promises Lower Premiums & Job Growth
Parliament Clears Bill Raising FDI In Insurance To 100%, Promises Lower Premiums & Job Growth

The capital city, Bhopal, is experiencing the mornings quite cold with light fog in some areas. The day remains pleasant as the sun comes out, making the weather suitable for daily activities.

Indore is also feeling winter chill during early hours, but afternoons are mild and sunny. People are advised to wear warm clothes in the morning and evening.

Read Also
Gwalior 1-Day Itinerary To Experience A Perfect Blend Of History, Food, & Relaxation
article-image

Cold conditions are stronger in the Gwalior and Chambal regions. These areas are reporting lower night temperatures compared to other parts of the state. Cold winds are adding to the chill, especially after sunset.

Ujjain and Ratlam are experiencing similar conditions, with clear skies and cool air during night hours.

Jabalpur and eastern Madhya Pradesh are seeing slightly less cold but mornings are still chilly. Light fog may appear in low-lying areas. In tribal and hilly regions, nights remain colder, and residents are taking extra care.

People are advised to stay warm, especially children and elderly persons. Drivers should be careful during early morning travel due to fog. Overall, winter conditions are likely to continue across the state in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings...

Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings...

Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted

Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted

MP News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies

MP News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies

MP News: Sanchi and Mandideep To Be Part Of Bhopal Metropolitan Area

MP News: Sanchi and Mandideep To Be Part Of Bhopal Metropolitan Area

Bhopal News: 16 Tonnes Of Iron For 240-Metre Drain? BMC Work Under Probe

Bhopal News: 16 Tonnes Of Iron For 240-Metre Drain? BMC Work Under Probe