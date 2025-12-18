 Indore News: 52 Illegally Stored LPG Cylinders Seized In Sanwer Area
In a major crackdown to ensure public safety and prevent potential hazards, a major seizure action was taken on illegally stored LPG cylinders in the Sanwer area on Wednesday. A joint inspection was carried out in village Solsinda, Tehsil Sanwer.

Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown to ensure public safety and prevent potential hazards, a major seizure action was taken on illegally stored LPG cylinders in the Sanwer area on Wednesday.

A joint inspection was carried out in village Solsinda, Tehsil Sanwer. During the inspection, officials found 22 domestic LPG cylinders illegally stored in a tin shed constructed on land, owned by Riyazul Hasan, son of Raisul Hasan.

The cylinders were found to have been stored by Vinod Jaiswal, proprietor of Jai Shri Mahakal Gas Chulha Sales and Service. When asked to produce valid authorisation or licence for storing the gas cylinders, the proprietor failed to provide any permission or documentation.

Following this, all illegally stored cylinders were seized and handed over to the authorised Indane and HP Gas agency, Maa Tulja Gas Agency, Dharampuri, for safe custody.

The action was conducted under the guidance of SDM Sanwer Ghanshyam Dhangar and led by tehsildar Poonam Tomar, along with police personnel.

In addition to this, the enforcement team conducted a surprise inspection of the shop operated by the same proprietor in village Solsinda. During the inspection, 27 empty domestic LPG cylinders and three empty commercial cylinders were found. The proprietor could not produce any valid licence or authorisation for possession and handling of the cylinders. These cylinders were also seized and handed over to the authorized gas agency.

The district administration has reiterated that such illegal storage and trading of gas cylinders poses a serious risk to public safety and will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue against violators to prevent accidents and ensure compliance with safety norms.

