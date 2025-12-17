MP News: Leopard Spotted Jumping Roofs In Residential Area Of Mandsaur; Rescued-- VIDEO

Leopard Triggers Panic in Mandsaur's Residential Area, Enters Under-Construction House; Rescued Successfully |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Leopard sighting in Mayur Colony in Sanjit Naka—Residents were panic gripped when a leopard entered an under-construction house on Wednesday morning.

Acting swiftly, locals blocked the entrance gate of the house in which the leopard entered to prevent it from escaping.

Locals informed the police control room and forest department. The forest department and police teams reached the spot and launched a coordinated rescue operation to rescue the leopard.

The leopard was successfully captured after nearly three hours of strenuous efforts. Neither the animal nor any people were harmed during the rescue operation. The leopard was safely placed in a cage and then transported to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

A video of the incident surfaced, where the leopard can be seen jumping through the roofs of houses.

Check out the video below:

CSP Jitendra Bhaskar, along with his team and forest department officials, remained vigil to manage the situation peacefully.

A large crowd gathered at the site to witness the rescue operation. Ward councilor Rajesh Gurjar and other social workers helped in assisting the forest department and police team to maintain order so that the operation could be completed safely.