MP News: High Court Adjourns Reservation In Promotions Matter For Dec 18

The High Court has adjourned hearing of the bunch of petitions challenging reservation in promotions for December 18 next after the state government prayed for grant of some more time to plead the matter. The Advocate General prayed to postpone the hearing of the petitions after the winter vacation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has adjourned hearing of the bunch of petitions challenging reservation in promotions for December 18 next after the state government prayed for grant of some more time to plead the matter.

The Advocate General prayed to postpone the hearing of the petitions after the winter vacation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf observed the petitioners have finished their pleadings and now it was the turn of the state government to argue the matter. The bench considering the seriousness of the issue has fixed hearing of the case for December 18 next.

The Advocate General expressed an inability to argue immediately. Senior Advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan agreed to conduct one hour of arguments during the next session. Senior Advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan informed the court that arguing this specific case via video conferencing would not be feasible and requested a date for physical hearing, senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur said.

On December 2, the petitioners counsels finished their arguments in the matter and Tuesday was the turn of the state government to keep its position into the matter.

