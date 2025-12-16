 MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro

MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro

In all 13,873 families will be affected by these three projects. Under the special package, each affected family will receive Rs 12.50 lakh as compensation. In addition, around 50,000 SC/ST families will be provided additional compensation. The special package is in addition to the Rs 1,656 crore package already provided in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rehabilitation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 90.67 crore for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects for the financial year 2025-26. The amount, representing the gap between income and expenditure, will be borne by the state government.

The Cabinet also approved a special package of Rs 1,782 crore for families affected by submergence due to the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project in Anuppur, Mandla and Dindori districts, respectively.

Read Also
MP News: Girl Resists Molestation, Maternal Uncle Attacks Niece With Sickle In Mandla, Arrested For...
article-image

In all 13,873 families will be affected by these three projects. Under the special package, each affected family will receive Rs 12.50 lakh as compensation. In addition, around 50,000 SC/ST families will be provided additional compensation. The special package is in addition to Rs 1,656 crore package already provided in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rehabilitation.

The three projects, with a combined cost of about Rs 5,512 crore, will irrigate nearly 71,967 hectares of land and generate 125 MW of electricity.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration
BMC Elections 2026: Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration
GCL: Fyers American Gambits Beat Triveni Continental Kings In Last-Gasp Thriller, Ganges Grandmasters Continue Winning
GCL: Fyers American Gambits Beat Triveni Continental Kings In Last-Gasp Thriller, Ganges Grandmasters Continue Winning
Mumbai News: Unidentified Scammer Sends Fake Payment Links To Luxury Hotel Guests
Mumbai News: Unidentified Scammer Sends Fake Payment Links To Luxury Hotel Guests
Prithvi Shaw Claims Influencer’s Molestation Plea Is Revenge For 2023 Incident
Prithvi Shaw Claims Influencer’s Molestation Plea Is Revenge For 2023 Incident

Six Forest Science Centres to be set up

The Cabinet approved Rs 48 crore for setting up six Forest Science Centres in the state during the period from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30. The centres will focus on forestry expansion outside forest areas, improving forest land productivity, creating additional income sources and promoting agro-forestry.Non-government organisations may also establish such centres after obtaining the necessary permission from the forest department.

CM Udgam Kranti Yojana extended

The Cabinet gave approval for the continuation of CM Udgam Kranti Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 905.25 crore. Under the scheme, youth aged 18 to 45 years are provided bank loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh for self-employment. The government offers an interest subsidy of 3% per annum along with loan guarantee fee subsidy for seven years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Proposal To Form Police Recruitment Board In State Forwarded To General Administration...

MP News: Proposal To Form Police Recruitment Board In State Forwarded To General Administration...

MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro

MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro

MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today

MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reduces Categories Of Employee Posts From 10 To Five

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reduces Categories Of Employee Posts From 10 To Five