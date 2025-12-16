MP News: ₹90.67 Crore Sanctioned For Operation And Maintenance Of Bhopal–Indore Metro | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 90.67 crore for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects for the financial year 2025-26. The amount, representing the gap between income and expenditure, will be borne by the state government.

The Cabinet also approved a special package of Rs 1,782 crore for families affected by submergence due to the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project in Anuppur, Mandla and Dindori districts, respectively.

In all 13,873 families will be affected by these three projects. Under the special package, each affected family will receive Rs 12.50 lakh as compensation. In addition, around 50,000 SC/ST families will be provided additional compensation. The special package is in addition to Rs 1,656 crore package already provided in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rehabilitation.

The three projects, with a combined cost of about Rs 5,512 crore, will irrigate nearly 71,967 hectares of land and generate 125 MW of electricity.

Six Forest Science Centres to be set up

The Cabinet approved Rs 48 crore for setting up six Forest Science Centres in the state during the period from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30. The centres will focus on forestry expansion outside forest areas, improving forest land productivity, creating additional income sources and promoting agro-forestry.Non-government organisations may also establish such centres after obtaining the necessary permission from the forest department.

CM Udgam Kranti Yojana extended

The Cabinet gave approval for the continuation of CM Udgam Kranti Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 905.25 crore. Under the scheme, youth aged 18 to 45 years are provided bank loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh for self-employment. The government offers an interest subsidy of 3% per annum along with loan guarantee fee subsidy for seven years.