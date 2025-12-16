 MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

Any activity causing disruption to educational institutions, hotels, shops, industries, or public and private services will invite action under Section 223 of BNS, according to government order. However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to government officials on duty, marriage processions, or funeral processions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements have been tightened in the state capital ahead of the 16th Legislative Assembly Session scheduled on Wednesday. Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order during the Assembly session.

Read Also
MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...
article-image

The order will remain effective from 6 am to midnight or till Assembly session ends. Under the restrictions, gatherings of five or more persons at public places around the Assembly building and on identified routes has been prohibited. Processions, rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit- ins, effigy burning, and all protests have been banned during this period.

Carrying firearms, knives, swords, sticks etc at public places has also been prohibited. Movement of heavy vehicles including trucks, tractors, trolleys and dumpers and carts that may obstruct traffic movement, has been restricted within a five-kilometer radius of Vidhan Sabha.

Any activity causing disruption to educational institutions, hotels, shops, industries or public and private services will invite action under Section 223 of BNS, according to government order. However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to government officials on duty, marriage processions or funeral processions.

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Death Case: 7 Accused Produced Virtually Before Guwahati Court
Zubeen Garg Death Case: 7 Accused Produced Virtually Before Guwahati Court
EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police Station
EOW Probes ₹113-Crore Fraud Allegedly Using Forged Documents; FIR Registered At Kasturba Marg Police Station
Final Electoral Roll Published For BMC Polls; Over 1.03 Crore Voters Across 227 Wards
Final Electoral Roll Published For BMC Polls; Over 1.03 Crore Voters Across 227 Wards
Maharashtra: Seven Foreign Medical Graduates Face MMC Action Over Illegal Registration
Maharashtra: Seven Foreign Medical Graduates Face MMC Action Over Illegal Registration

The restrictions will be effective in and around key locations like Assembly complex, Raj Bhavan, CM House, Vallabh Bhavan and other sensitive areas of the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today

MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reduces Categories Of Employee Posts From 10 To Five

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reduces Categories Of Employee Posts From 10 To Five

MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM Mohan Yadav To Take Decision

MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM Mohan Yadav To Take Decision

MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT

MP News: Indore's Riddhi Agrawal Emerges As State Topper In CLAT