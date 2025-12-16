MP Cabinet News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session

Bhopal News: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Assembly Session | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements have been tightened in the state capital ahead of the 16th Legislative Assembly Session scheduled on Wednesday. Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order during the Assembly session.

The order will remain effective from 6 am to midnight or till Assembly session ends. Under the restrictions, gatherings of five or more persons at public places around the Assembly building and on identified routes has been prohibited. Processions, rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit- ins, effigy burning, and all protests have been banned during this period.

Carrying firearms, knives, swords, sticks etc at public places has also been prohibited. Movement of heavy vehicles including trucks, tractors, trolleys and dumpers and carts that may obstruct traffic movement, has been restricted within a five-kilometer radius of Vidhan Sabha.

Any activity causing disruption to educational institutions, hotels, shops, industries or public and private services will invite action under Section 223 of BNS, according to government order. However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to government officials on duty, marriage processions or funeral processions.

The restrictions will be effective in and around key locations like Assembly complex, Raj Bhavan, CM House, Vallabh Bhavan and other sensitive areas of the city.