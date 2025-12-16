 MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today
Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar visited the Assembly premises on Tuesday and reviewed the preparations for the session. Around 400 students from various schools and colleges will attend the proceedings of the day session. Meanwhile, Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate a photo exhibition showcasing the 70-year journey of the State Assembly.

article-image
MP News: Government To Present Vision Document At One-Day Special Assembly Session Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 69th anniversary of its first Assembly session, which began on December 17, 1956, the state government has called a one-day special Assembly session on Wednesday to discuss the vision document titled ‘Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ (Developed, Self-reliant, and Prosperous Madhya Pradesh). The Assembly Secretariat issued the notification for the special session on Friday.

During the special session, the state government will present the vision document in the House, following which a discussion will be held. Twelve members each from the ruling party and the opposition will participate in the debate on Viksit Madhya Pradesh.

The exhibition will feature 136 photographs, including rare images depicting significant events from the First Legislative Assembly to the present Sixteenth Assembly. The exhibition will remain open to the general public. Visitors can obtain entry passes between December 18 and 25. A cultural programme will also be organized at the Mansarovar Auditorium of the Assembly layer in the evening.

