MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM Mohan Yadav To Take Decision

MP News: 3 Types Of Proposals Prepared For Leave, CM To Take Decision | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The committee set up by the government to amend the leave rules from the next year has prepared its initial report, which will soon be discussed with the Chief Secretary Anurag Jain. Afterwards, the committee will inform Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about its suggestions.

Yadav will take a decision on the changes to be made in the leave rules. Because the printing of government calendars and diaries has already started, there may be some difficulties in amending them.

The committee set up under the convenorship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration consists of the officers of the finance, home and revenue departments.

According to sources, the committee prepared three types of proposals to put up before the government.

There is a proposal to stop the leave on Saturday, which started during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to give holidays on the second and third Saturdays. The committee has also suggested an increase in working hours. Time for either coming to the office or for leaving the office may be increased.

The committee has made another proposal, according to which the number of restricted holidays may be increased by cancelling the general holidays.

The purpose is to allow leave to the employees only during their own festivals and to let the other staffers work. The purpose is to continue the government s functioning. There are many general holidays, which are meant for particular communities. Such holidays may be kept under restricted holidays.

The impact of holidays reflects on politics. The government needs to woo various communities, so the committee, after preparing the proposals, will leave them to the Chief Minister for a decision. Because there are many holidays in the state, Yadav has told the officers to rationalise them.

Some holidays may be cut, and a few may be made afresh.