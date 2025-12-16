Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reduces Categories Of Employee Posts From 10 To Five | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to reduce the number of categories of sanctioned permanent and temporary posts in government offices from 10 to five. Officials said the move will help in addressing issues faced by government employees during probation period and after retirement.

Interacting with media persons after a cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the 10 categories of government posts have been reduced to five as the of the rest categories were not necessary for departments.

Earlier, the 10 types of categories included ‘contractual employees’, ‘outsource employees’ and ‘work charged employees’. During the meeting, the cabinet gave its approval for necessary provisions in service recruitment rules to convert existing sanctioned temporary posts into permanent posts.

The government also decided to declare all posts under the ‘work charged’ and ‘contingent establishment’ categories as non-sanctioned and not to make new appointment to these new posts.

As per a finance department proposal, ‘work charged’ and ‘contingent establishment’ and ‘sthayikarmi’ posts have been declared as ‘dying cadre’ (supernumerary) posts.

Mantralaya Employees Union leader Subash Verma told Free Press that the government’s decision “will render these posts into oblivion once the employee retires from service”. “The decision will not benefit the employees of such categories much,” he added.

Officials, on the other hand, told Free Press that the said decision will help the employees of dying cadre categories in doing away with many kinds of problems they face after retirement and during their probation period as well.

Decision after delay in permanent committee meetings

Earlier, the 10 categories used for employee posts were work charged, contingency, permanent categorised, special time period, temporary, regular, contractual, part-time, outsource and permanent. Of these, only five categories will be used. These are regular, contractual, part time, outsource and permanent.

When any one was getting inducted as a temporary employee, they were later put under the ‘permanent’ category after a permanent committee meeting. Later, it was observed that meetings to recommend a permanent status for such employees were not held for long periods of time. Due to this reason, many temporary employees even missed their annual increment.

Mantralaya Employees Union leader Sudhir Nayak said that since 2000, the meetings recommending permanent status to employees were not held though there was a norm to hold them annually.

He asserted that there was no distinction between permanent and temporary employees as all the facilities such as salary allowance were the same.