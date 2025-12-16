 Bhopal News: Stolen Sandalwood Used In Manufacturing Perfume In Kannauj
Bhopal News: Stolen Sandalwood Used In Manufacturing Perfume In Kannauj

Sandalwood stolen from Bhopal was being supplied and sold in Kannauj where it was used in manufacturing of perfume(itra), revealed police investigation. Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh is a major scent manufacturing centre where sandalwood is in great demand for its aroma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Bhopal News: Stolen Sandalwood Used In Manufacturing Perfume In Kannauj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sandalwood stolen from Bhopal was being supplied and sold in Kannauj where it was used in manufacturing of perfume(itra), revealed police investigation. Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh is a major scent manufacturing centre where sandalwood is in great demand for its aroma.

ACP Manish Bhardwaj said those arrested for sandalwood theft attempt at Vidhan Sabha had been identified as Anees Khan (23) of Katara Hills, Sadik Khan (23) of Sehore and Mohd Aslam Mewati (52) of Nishatpura.

Police officials said that during questioning, accused admitted that sandalwood stolen from different parts of Bhopal and adjoining districts was transported to Kannauj, where there is a heavy demand due to presence of hundreds of perfume (itra) factories. The gang allegedly sold the sandalwood there at high prices.

Police officials further said that accused Anees Khan was earlier jailed in cases related to sandalwood theft. Police said this indicated gang s well-established supply chain linked to buyers outside the state. Police are now probing links of the racket to identify other members of the gang. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding members of the gang. Other police stations may seek accused on remand in connection with similar theft cases reported across the city.

