 Bhopal News: BMC To Raise ₹200 Crore Through 'Green Bonds' For AMRUT 2.0 Projects, Proposal Approved In Mayor-In-Council Meeting
Monday, December 15, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to raise Rs 200 crore through Green Municipal Bonds to meet its contribution for projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The proposal received approval from the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) during its meeting held on Monday at the ISBT.

According to BMC, the funds will be mobilised by listing the municipal bonds in the stock market. Superintending Engineer Udit Garg said the initiative aims to strengthen urban infrastructure while promoting environmentally sustainable financing. So far, only a few civic bodies in the country, including Indore and Ghaziabad municipal corporations, have issued such bonds.

The MIC chaired by Mayor Malti Rai also approved the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new Phase-2 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Dipdi, Rajendra Nagar and Kalkheda. Out of 26 proposals placed before the council, 23 were approved, while three were returned. It was also discussed that the next council meeting will be held next year.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, MIC member Sushma Babisa raised the issue of regularisation of contractual municipal employees, leading to a prolonged discussion between council members and officials.

PMAY projects extended:

As part of housing-related decisions, the MIC granted an extension till March 31, 2026, to two PMAY projects in Bairagarh A and B Blocks, being executed by M/s Technocraft. These projects were earlier scheduled for completion in May 2025. The extension was granted citing delays in execution.

Rehabilitation plans approved:

Several other housing proposals also received approval. These include a survey of 157 families living in tin sheds at Vajpayee Nagar to make them eligible for housing benefits, construction of community toilets in Cluster A, B and C, and allotment of houses to 59 families from identified slum areas under NGT norms. Additionally, 27 families from slums near Manas Bhawan will be rehabilitated in Malikhadi under the EWS category.

PM e-Bus Seva:

In the transport sector, the MIC approved payment security mechanisms for operating 100 electric buses and an additional 95 e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. Approval was also granted for floating tenders worth Rs 25 crore under the fourth phase of the CM Infrastructure Scheme.

3 proposals rejected:

However, the council rejected proposals related to leasing fishing rights in the Upper Lake under the Fisheries Policy 2008 and construction of high-rise buildings on Smart City plots. The tender for an HFA project in Rajendra Nagar, Narela constituency, was also cancelled.

