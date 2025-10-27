Indore News: Fire Breaks Out At Sanitary Pad Godown In Juni Indore

Indore News: Fire Breaks Out In Godown, No One Hurt | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out late on Saturday night in a sanitary pad godown located in the basement of a three-storeyed building in the Khatiwala Tank area under Juni Indore police station limits. Locals safely evacuated several families living on the upper floors, averting a major tragedy.

Thick smoke filled the basement, making it difficult for firefighters to operate. However, the fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze within about half an hour using nearly 25,000 litres of water.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta, the fire erupted at around 11 PM in a godown jointly owned by Anil Prem Chandani and Sunil Prem Chandani. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause.

SI Santosh Dubey of the fire brigade said that raw material stored in sacks and waste material left outside the godown were engulfed in flames. Although the fire did not spread to the inner section of the godown, it caused dense smoke inside. All families living on the upper floors were safely evacuated. The exact cause of the fire was still under investigation, Dubey added.

Car catches fire after being hit by two trucks from both sides

A car reportedly caught fire after being hit by two trucks moving in the same direction while overtaking it on Bypass Road on Sunday night. The incident occurred near Best Price, when a family of three was traveling from Indore to Dewas. Fortunately, all three passengers were rescued safely by passersby.

As per reports, two trucks tried to overtake the car simultaneously from both sides and collided with it, causing severe damage before fleeing the scene. The car was later parked on the roadside while locals helped move it to prevent a traffic jam. During the process, fuel leaked onto the road, which led to the vehicle catching fire.