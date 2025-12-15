 Indore News: 8-Year-Old Severely Burned After Contact With High-Tension Line While Catching Kite
An 8-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday morning after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity line while catching a kite. The child was immediately rushed to the district hospital and was later referred to MY Hospital due to his critical condition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday morning after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity line while catching a kite. The child was immediately rushed to the district hospital and was later referred to MY Hospital due to his critical condition.

The incident took place in the GNT Market area. According to relatives, the boy went to the tin-sheet rooftop early in the morning to catch a kite. While doing so, he accidentally came in contact with the high-tension wire passing over the house and suffered severe electric burns.

His family members claimed that the district hospital administration did not provide a stretcher to take the injured boy from the premises to the ward. Family members also alleged that doctors were initially not on duty, and when they were called, they did not attend to the victim properly before referring him to MY Hospital.

Meanwhile, RMO district hospital Satish Nema refuted the allegations, stating that a duty doctor is always present at the emergency ward in case of any emergency. He added that the duty doctor attended to the victim and referred him to MY Hospital upon seeing his critical condition.

