MP News: Singrauli, Gwalior Lag Behind As State Nears PM Awas Yojna-Urban Phase-1 Deadline |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli and Gwalior, two major municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh, continue to lag behind the state’s average completion rate under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) vertical, with just 17 days left for the Phase-1 deadline. The below-average performance is striking as Madhya Pradesh ranks second in India, with a completion rate of over 91% across all PMAY-U components.

Across 413 urban local bodies (ULBs), over 6.62 lakh houses have been completed out of nearly 7.15 lakh sanctioned, while more than 50,000 units remain under construction. In 14 municipal corporations, BLC progress stands at 94.38%, with 1,03,641 houses completed out of 1,09,817 sanctioned. However, 6,176 homes are still pending at various stages. Notably, Bhopal and Indore did not receive BLC sanctions, as they were allotted AHP vertical houses instead.

At rock bottom

* Singrauli Municipal Corporation is the poorest performer, with only 83.02% completion. Of 4,058 sanctioned houses, 3,369 are complete, leaving nearly 700 units unfinished — the highest proportion of incomplete houses in the state.

* Gwalior follows with 86.03% completion. Of 9,289 sanctioned homes, 8,005 are finished, leaving over 1,280 units pending—one of the largest backlogs among major cities.

* Khandwa has completed 5,201 out of 5,683 sanctioned houses (91.52%), still below the state’s overall performance.

Yet to achieve 100%

Several large corporations remain short of full saturation despite higher progress. Burhanpur (94.19%), Jabalpur (94.45%), and Sagar (94.54%) still have hundreds of houses pending, with Jabalpur alone showing 719 unfinished units. Cities showing strong execution include Ujjain (95.79%), Chhindwara (95.65%), Rewa (95.83%), Katni (95.26%), and Satna (96.68%), all nearing full completion.

Phase-2 sanctions

An Urban Administration Department official told Free Press that over 50,000 houses have been sanctioned for Phase-2 of PMAY-U. Under Phase-1, the state targeted 14 lakh houses across BLC, CLSS, and AHP, of which over 9.46 lakh were sanctioned.