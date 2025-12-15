 Indore News: Conduct Safety Audits Within 15 Days, Industrial Units Told
Addressing a Zonal Safety Council meeting at his office on Monday, Verma issued several important directives to further strengthen compliance with industrial safety standards. Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Deputy Director of Industrial Safety Harsh Chaturvedi, and officials from Indore Municipal Commission's (IMC) fire safety team were among those present at the meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pushing for strict adherence to safety standards, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma directed all industrial establishments in the district to conduct safety audits within the next 15 days. 

He instructed that more emphasis should be given to establishments engaged in processing and using hazardous raw materials. Strict action would be taken against units that do not comply with safety standards and norms, officials said.

The district collector instructed that all factories using or processing hazardous raw materials in the district be inspected by a special team to ensure a realistic assessment of safety provisions. He also stated that training programmes on safety information and standards will be organized in such factories to increase awareness about safety regulations.

In addition, instructions were given to conduct mock drills in various industrial units to ensure quick and effective action in disaster-like situations.

Officials said that factories found lacking in safety measures will be given time to make improvements. Legal action will be taken against factories if they fail to make amends within the stipulated time.  Joint teams will be formed for inspections to conduct field inspections. 

In this context, factories deemed unsafe by the administration are being sealed. Action is being taken to shut down units that repeatedly violate safety standards. Several units have also been given opportunities to make improvements so that they can ensure standard

systems for fire safety, emergency management and chemical handling

