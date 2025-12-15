Bhopal News: AIIMS Separates Trauma Centre From Emergency Medicine Amid Work Culture Row | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal, has decided to separate trauma centre from emergency medicine, creating two distinct and independently functioning departments to manage accident and injury cases and general acute illnesses separately. Initiative has been taken to ease alleged toxic work culture at AIIMS, Bhopal.

In a major structural change, administration has divided trauma and emergency medicine department into two units. Trauma centre will now function independently under the neurosurgery department, headed by Dr Amit Agrawal, and will handle accident and critical injury cases. Emergency medicine has been placed under the medicine department, with Dr Rajneesh Joshi, head of medicine, given charge.

With separation, trauma center will focus on severe injuries, while emergency medicine department will handle broader urgent care needs.

According to AIIMS administration, the move aims to address existing factionalism, workplace stress and administrative issues through a newly instituted high-level probe.

Integrated trauma and emergency department was established in 2018 to provide 24/7 critical care services. Facility has been vital, serving thousands of patients annually and offering specialized pediatric emergency and ambulance services. Institution aims to develop it into a level-1 apex trauma centre with advanced training and research facilities.

According to AIIMS doctors, the separate trauma centre will be led by a neurosurgeon, while the emergency medicine department will function under head of medicine.

The decision follows an incident involving assistant professor Dr Rashmi Verma, who allegedly attempted suicide. Her condition continues to be critical and she remains on ventilator support. Trauma centre and emergency department HOD Dr Mohammed Yunus has been removed from the department.