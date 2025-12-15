MP News: Tea-Break Saves Driver As Two Trucks Carrying Chemical Containers Catch Fire On Mumbai-Agra Highway Near Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two trucks carrying chemical containers caught fire along the Mumbai-Agra four-lane highway in Manpur near Indore on Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to reports, the truck was transporting chemical containers from the Bhiwandi area of ​​Mumbai to Indore. The driver reportedly stopped in Manpur for a tea break.

A short while later, an employee from the roadside eatery came and informed the driver that a truck outside had caught fire. When he went to the spot, he saw that his truck was ablaze.

The flames of smoke were visible from a kilometer away, causing a massive traffic jam and completely disrupting traffic on both sides of the road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Upon receiving the information, police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Firefighters began efforts to control the blaze, while the police cleared the vehicles stuck in the jam and restored the traffic flow.

According to police, a truck parked behind also caught fire. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

People tried to control the blaze

Both vehicles quickly became engulfed in flames. People present at the scene tried to extinguish the fire, and then fire brigades from Manpur and Mhow arrived and brought the fire under control after about an hour of effort.