MP Special Assembly Session: Govt To Place Vision Document, Congress To Highlight Failures |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has called a special session of Assembly on December 17, which will focus on making Madhya Pradesh a developed state (Viksit Madhya Pradesh). The Congress MLAs will corner state government on its failures and will raise gaps in the vision documents.

There will be discussion on state’s overall development. The subjects to come up for discussion relate to infrastructure development, irrigation, industrialisation, employment, mining, women empowerment, business opportunities etc.

The meeting of Congress legislature party has been called by the Leader of Opposition on Tuesday. Party sources informed that after the notifications of the special session, the MLAs has been given responsibility to conduct studies on the topics, which will be discussed during the session.

The main focus of the Congress MLAs will be law and order situation, crime against women, kidnapping, murder, loot and on other crimes related to SC/ST atrocities.

Another focus of MLAs will be on corruption and corrupt officials. The number of cases related to prosecution approval pending with the government will be highlighted.

The problems of the farmers specially of onion, banana, garlic will be raised by MLAs.

The MLAs will ask government about the promises made in BJP election manifesto, employment for youths.

Why special session?

The special session has been called to mark the completion of 69 years of the first session of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. Madhya Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, and the first session of Assembly was convened on December 17 that year.

"December 17 is very important in the history of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. A special session has been organised on this occasion. In this session, all members will discuss what we should do to achieve a developed Madhya Pradesh," Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters on Monday.