 Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Premchand Patel, a technician with a mobile tower company, who reported the theft of a Base Band-5216 electronic unit from a mobile tower near Samardha Marghat on June 14, 2025. Following the complaint, a case was registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested five persons involved in thefts of electronic equipment from mobile towers in several districts. The police have recovered stolen property and vehicles worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, solving more than half a dozen cases, said Misrod police on Monday.

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Premchand Patel, a technician with mobile tower company, who reported theft of a Base Band-5216 electronic unit from a mobile tower near Samardha Marghat on June 14, 2025. Following the complaint, a case was registered.

Keeping in view the rising incidents of mobile tower thefts, a special police team was formed under the guidance of senior officials.

The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby locations and routes used by the accused while also activating the informant network. Based on intelligence inputs, three accused Shailu Tyagi, Vineet Tyagi and Ramkumar Sharma were arrested on December 11, said police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Man Posing As BARC Scientist
Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Man Posing As BARC Scientist
Mumbai: Stray Dog Sandy Uprooted From Colaba Police Colony Finds Safe Home In Alibaug Amid Controversy
Mumbai: Stray Dog Sandy Uprooted From Colaba Police Colony Finds Safe Home In Alibaug Amid Controversy
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State Universities
President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State Universities
Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity
Mumbai: Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor, Boosting Connectivity
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...
article-image

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in nearly a dozen thefts across different cities and revealed the names of their accomplices.

Acting on this information, the police arrested Akash Ahirwar and Pradeep Yadav on December 13, 2025, from Surkhi Road in Sagar, along with tools used in the crimes.

The recovered items include two cars, four baseband units used in mobile towers and cutting tools. The arrests have led to the resolution of theft cases registered in Bhopal, Raisen and Rajgarh districts.

Police station incharge Ratan Singh Parihar said further investigation was underway to trace additional links and recover remaining stolen property.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prolonged Toilet Sitting, Smartphone Scrolling And Smoking Combine To Raise Haemorrhoids

Prolonged Toilet Sitting, Smartphone Scrolling And Smoking Combine To Raise Haemorrhoids

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted

Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted

MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party’s New Executive President Nitin Nabin Sinha

MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party’s New Executive President Nitin Nabin Sinha

Madhya Pradesh First In India To Register Exotic Pets Mapping

Madhya Pradesh First In India To Register Exotic Pets Mapping

MP News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rejects Fresh Draft, Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme To Be Cancelled

MP News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rejects Fresh Draft, Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme To Be Cancelled