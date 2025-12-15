Bhopal News: Mobile Tower’s Equipment Theft Gang Busted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested five persons involved in thefts of electronic equipment from mobile towers in several districts. The police have recovered stolen property and vehicles worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, solving more than half a dozen cases, said Misrod police on Monday.

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Premchand Patel, a technician with mobile tower company, who reported theft of a Base Band-5216 electronic unit from a mobile tower near Samardha Marghat on June 14, 2025. Following the complaint, a case was registered.

Keeping in view the rising incidents of mobile tower thefts, a special police team was formed under the guidance of senior officials.

The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby locations and routes used by the accused while also activating the informant network. Based on intelligence inputs, three accused Shailu Tyagi, Vineet Tyagi and Ramkumar Sharma were arrested on December 11, said police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in nearly a dozen thefts across different cities and revealed the names of their accomplices.

Acting on this information, the police arrested Akash Ahirwar and Pradeep Yadav on December 13, 2025, from Surkhi Road in Sagar, along with tools used in the crimes.

The recovered items include two cars, four baseband units used in mobile towers and cutting tools. The arrests have led to the resolution of theft cases registered in Bhopal, Raisen and Rajgarh districts.

Police station incharge Ratan Singh Parihar said further investigation was underway to trace additional links and recover remaining stolen property.