 Australian Women Cricketers Harassment: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Players Must Alert Local Officials While Going Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAustralian Women Cricketers Harassment: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Players Must Alert Local Officials While Going Out

Australian Women Cricketers Harassment: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Players Must Alert Local Officials While Going Out

Amid an outrage over the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in the city, minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said cricket players must keep the local authorities informed while stepping out, as they are very popular in India

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Players Must Alert Local Officials While Going Out | TV9 Bharatvarsh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an outrage over the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in the city, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said cricket players must keep the local authorities informed while stepping out, as they are very popular in India.

"Players must keep in mind that when they leave their place, their security and local administration should be informed because there is a huge craze for cricketers (in India)," Vijayvargiya said.

Read Also
MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes
article-image

The two women players, who are taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were stalked and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in the city on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in the Khajrana Road area and the accused was traced and arrested on Friday, an official said.

FPJ Shorts
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

According to police, the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and fled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Women Cricketers Harassment: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya...

Australian Women Cricketers Harassment: Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates PM College Of Excellence, Felicitated Meritorious Students

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates PM College Of Excellence, Felicitated Meritorious Students

MP News: Wildlife Conservation; Third Habitat For Cheetahs In The State; Nauradehi Gets Nod To Build...

MP News: Wildlife Conservation; Third Habitat For Cheetahs In The State; Nauradehi Gets Nod To Build...

MP News: Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special Train Extended For 3 Additional Trips

MP News: Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-Weekly Special Train Extended For 3 Additional Trips

MP News: Two-Month Ban On Demonstrations, Protests In Ratlam; Violators To Face Penalty

MP News: Two-Month Ban On Demonstrations, Protests In Ratlam; Violators To Face Penalty