MP News: Man Accused Of Molesting, Killing Minor Paraded In Khachrod-- VIDEO

MP News: Man Accused Of Molesting, Killing Minor Paraded In Ujjain District-- VIDEO | IG: @Khachrod_Meri_Jaan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An accused of molesting a minor girl and later killing her was paraded in full public view in the Khachrod sub-division of the district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Juna Shahar area of Khachrod’s Kazi Gali.

On December 13, a 9-year-old girl had come to her grandmother’s house along with her older sisters. The sisters were sitting on the roof with the grandmother, while the girl was playing nearby. During this time, she wandered off to a neighbour’s house. The girl often visited the house of her neighbour, Riyaz Khan, whenever she came to her maternal grandparents’ home.

Seeing the girl alone, the neighbour Riyaz, son of Shabbir Khan, attempted to rape her. When the girl screamed, the accused pushed her, causing a serious head injury. Realising that the girl would inform her family, the accused stuffed her into a plastic sack and repeatedly struck her with a wooden club.

After the assault, the accused left the house. When he returned a short while later, the girl was still breathing. He then took her out of the sack and brought her to her grandmother’s house. There, he fabricated a story that the girl had fallen from the roof and sustained injuries. Seeing her condition, the family took the girl to the Khachrod Civil Hospital. She was later referred to Ratlam Medical College, where she died on Sunday night.

The police found the incident suspicious from the beginning. Riyaz was taken into custody and interrogated. During questioning, he confessed to the crime. He told the police that his family members were away attending a wedding at the time. He admitted that after pushing the girl and later placing her in a sack, he struck her face and head with a wooden club and then fabricated a false story to mislead the family and police. He also attempted to destroy evidence at the crime scene.

SDOP Akanksha Bechote said the injuries on the child’s body were not consistent with a fall from a roof. There were marks indicating she had been struck with an object, leading the police to suspect Riyaz.

When the child was admitted to GMC Hospital, Ratlam, the nursing staff was deeply affected by her condition. The police said strict action is being taken and the investigation is being conduct.