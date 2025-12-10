 MP News: Government Hands Simhastha Sanction Powers To MiC, President
MP News: Government Hands Simhastha Sanction Powers To MiC, President

Separate financial powers have been issued to authorities of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The government has empowered UMC Commissioner with financial authority up to Rs 10 crore. The Mayor, UMC, can sanction from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore, while Mayor in Council can approve works costing more than Rs 20 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
MP News: Government Hands Simhastha Sanction Powers To MiC, President

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government granted rights of sanction for Simhastha-related works to Mayor in Council (MiC) and President in Council on Wednesday.

These powers are provided under Municipal Corporation’s rule 251 and Nagar PalikaParishad/Nagar Parishad rules 237 and 239.

If Mayor in Council or President in Council does not approve a sanction proposal within a month of it being tabled, the Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, may grant the necessary permission.

Separate financial powers have been issued to authorities of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

The government has empowered UMC Commissioner with financial authority up to Rs 10 crore. The Mayor, UMC, can sanction from Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore, while Mayor in Council can approve works costing more than Rs 20 crore.

